TRAFFIC

Teen on ATV recorded himself on Snapchat leading police on highway chase

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy on an ATV recorded himself on Snapchat leading police on a chase.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 15-year-old on a four-wheeler is in custody after leading authorities on a chase on the Eastex Freeway Thursday morning.

Police tell us it all started when an officer noticed the teen driving the ATV down Wilson Road near Humble High School and they tried to pull him over.

It is illegal to drive a four-wheeler on a public street.

When the teen didn't stop, police chased him to Homestead, but that's where they lost him.

Harris County sheriff's deputies caught up with him on Lauder Road and then went over to the freeway in the northbound lanes, where the teen was spotted on Houston Transtar cameras traveling past FM 1960 and then Townsen.

Officers held back traffic while they followed him. At one point, a DPS trooper joined in and was right on his tail.

The hour-long pursuit eventually ended off the FM 1340 exit, where the teen surrendered. Deputies took him over to the Tractor Supply Co. to get the ATV off the freeway and took him into custody.

Humble police confirm the 15-year-old captured his ride on Snapchat. Eyewitness News has blurred his face in the video because of his age.

One driver saw the whole thing while she was out running errands.

"I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know anything until the cop pulls into the car wash and I'm like, 'What the heck?' and then the four-wheeler comes out and the cops start chasing him and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" said witness Jennifer Rodriguez.

The teen has been transferred to juvenile probation. The district attorney's juvenile division will be contacted to determine what charges could be filed and whether he'll be released to his parents.

RAW VIDEO: Teen rides on ATV during chase on Eastex Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

A suspect on a 4-wheeler is leading police on a chase through northeast Harris County.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chasebizarreu.s. & worldsnapchatsocial mediaTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Metra, Amtrak trains impacted by Chicago Union Station signal problems
Wheaton Metra station fully reopens nearly 1 year after fire
Amtrak train hits vehicle's bumper in Edgebrook
WATCH: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway, reopens lanes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Northwestern issues security alert after incidents on Evanston campus
Chatham hit-and-run driver injures pregnant passenger, strikes Cook Co. Sheriff's vehicle
Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores, including Chicago area locations
Firefighter rescued after floor collapse during fire in South Side duplex
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in California
Mother of teen kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Community mourns 12 victims killed at Borderline Bar & Grill
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
More News