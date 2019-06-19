WATCH LIVE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash, explosion in Racine County, Wisconsin; All lanes of I-41/94 closed

RAW VIDEO: Traffic camera shows fiery fatal semi crash
Emergency crews responded to the scene near County Road K in Caledonia around 11 a.m. Wednesday, WISN reports. The Racine County medical examiner was called to the scene for at least one fatality.
Witnesses said they heard what they described as an explosion and seeing a mushroom cloud of smoke.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told The Journal Times that there were multiple victims in the accident Wednesday, but did not describe the extent of their injuries. A Flight for Life helicopter has been called to the scene.
A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on I-94 near Highway 20 in Caledonia, caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.
About 10 miles of the highway is closed from Wisconsin 20/Washington Avenue to Ryan Road.
