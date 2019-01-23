Train operator audio from night CPD officers killed on Metra tracks released

Radio transmissions made by train operators the night two Chicago police officers were killed on Metra tracks on the South Side were released Wednesday night.

Metra said it was not aware there was a police investigation happening on the tracks near 103rd and Dauphin at the time, and that trains were moving at normal speeds. It wasn't until after Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were hit that people realized they were with the Chicago Police Department.

The train that hit the officers was a South Shore train operating on Metra tracks. Marmolejo and Gary were chasing a suspect after reports of shots fired in the area at that time.
