Heavy hearts on Transgender Day of Remembrance in Chicago after mass shooting at LGBTQ+ club

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers in Chicago's Andersonville are honoring trans activist Elise Malary for Transgender Day of Remembrance 2022. They are also asking those attending Sunday's event to take a moment of silence for those killed and injured in Colorado Springs.

One of the speakers, who once called Colorado their home, said the brutal shooting that took place in the Colorado Springs on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, happened at what was supposed to be a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

They said this community cannot continue to have safe spaces violated.

"It's unacceptable and we need to do better Chicago. We need to lead by example and show the United States, what kind of city our cities should look like," said Iggy Ladden.

The group then took a time to pause to honor those lives lost and injured, forever changed, by the shooting.

This followed an emotional hour of speakers honoring the life and work of Evanston woman and transgender rights advocate, Elise Malary, and the influence and legacy she left behind.

The group is calling on those who claim to be allies of the trans community to do more, act now and not when it's too late or when lives, like in Colorado Springs, are lost.