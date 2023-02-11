Chicago crime: Could transit ambassadors improve CTA's ridership and safety?

Illinois Answers looked into whether Chicago transit ambassadors could improve ridership and safety on CTA trains and buses.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the nation's largest transportation agencies - Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Cleveland - are turning to "transit ambassadors" in hopes of curbing crime.

Advocates in Chicago are pushing the CTA to follow suit, hoping that it will not only improve services, but also help increase ridership back to pre-pandemic figures.

However, there is some debate over the effectiveness of these ambassador programs. While the evidence of ambassador's effectiveness is limited at this time, some data suggests the program has made headway in accomplishing its goal.

So, could transit ambassadors help improve the CTA and make commuting safer?

You can read more about Chicago's stance on adding ambassadors to public transit at IllinoisAnswers.org.