Vacationers scope out warm-weather destinations at Rosemont Travel and Adventure Show

Thousands are expected to check out the newest vacation options from the top destinations across the globe at the Travel and Adventure Show in Rosemont.

Thousands are expected to check out the newest vacation options from the top destinations across the globe at the Travel and Adventure Show in Rosemont.

Thousands are expected to check out the newest vacation options from the top destinations across the globe at the Travel and Adventure Show in Rosemont.

Thousands are expected to check out the newest vacation options from the top destinations across the globe at the Travel and Adventure Show in Rosemont.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago's Travel and Adventure Show returns Saturday to Rosemont.

Thousands are expected to check out the newest vacation options from the top destinations across the globe.

Those in attendance may be looking for an exotic escape as Chicago prepares for plummeting temperatures.

Some high profile speakers at the show include Rick Steves, Phil Rosenthal and Pauline Frommer.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.