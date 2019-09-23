Travel

Airbnb, NAACP launch Chicago program to spread homesharing benefits to communities of color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The country's oldest and largest civil rights organization joins Airbnb to launch a Chicago program in the hopes of spreading the benefits of homesharing to local residents.

The NAACP and Airbnb made the announcement Monday as part of the regional launch of a previously established national partnership between the two organizations.

Since 2017, Airbnb and the NAACP have worked together to reach out to communities of color and help more people use their homes to earn supplemental income.

The outreach in Chicago includes two sessions for community members. The first is Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stony Island Arts Bank, followed by one Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DuSable Museum.

Chicago is the third partnership launch of 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoairbnbhomenaacp
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in shootings of CPD officer, woman
Man fatally shot in Logan Square attempted carjacking
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
26 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Judge to determine fate of Ernie Banks' estate
2-year-old dies after falling out high-rise building window
Show More
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Lincoln Park Zoo holds active threat training drill
Missing New Jersey teenager found safe, police say
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
More TOP STORIES News