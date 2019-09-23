Airbnb, NAACP launch Chicago program to spread homesharing benefits to communities of color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The country's oldest and largest civil rights organization joins Airbnb to launch a Chicago program in the hopes of spreading the benefits of homesharing to local residents.The NAACP and Airbnb made the announcement Monday as part of the regional launch of a previously established national partnership between the two organizations.Since 2017, Airbnb and the NAACP have worked together to reach out to communities of color and help more people use their homes to earn supplemental income.The outreach in Chicago includes two sessions for community members. The first is Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stony Island Arts Bank, followed by one Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DuSable Museum.Chicago is the third partnership launch of 2019.