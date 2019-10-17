Rent Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb for $60 per night

Call three friends, jump in the bubble gum pink Jeep, and hop on the Pacific Coast Highway. The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is available to rent.It is beachy and dreamy, and it is very, very pink.Better yet? It's only $60 per night on Airbnb.Panoramic ocean views and glamorous decor bring the plastic playset of your childhood to life.The real house even has the iconic hot pink slide from the balcony to the infinity pool below.It will be the first-ever stay for one lucky Barbie fan and up to three friends. The two-night special will be available to book starting October 23 at 11 a.m. PT and the stay itself must take place from Sunday, October 27, to Tuesday, October 29.The house, of course, is absolutely stunning.There's an insane closet decked out in Barbie attire, a personal home movie theater, and a peaceful meditation terrace.In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay in Barbie's Dreamhouse, some pretty inspirational women will be there, too.The world-class fencing champion, Ibtihaj Muhammad, will offer one-on-one fencing lessons.Pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center.Chef Gina Clarke-Helm, founder of Malibu Seaside Chef, will cook farm-fresh food and give a hands-on cooking lesson.And because Barbie is the ultimate glam girl, celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin will provide makeovers. Yes, she's the one who works with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, so be ready for that glow up.It's all in honor of the Barbie brand's 60th Anniversary.Don't forget to tell Ken you've got plans.