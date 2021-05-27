Chicago's airports, roads expected to be busy as Memorial Day Weekend travel picks up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's airports are busy ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, with a combined million travelers expected over the next few days.More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day Weekend beginning Thursday."We are expecting at least 30,000 customers to pass through O'Hare every day this weekend we are adding flights to leisure destinations that customers want to go to," said Omar Idris, United States.If you're traveling by road, expect the biggest traffic delays in the afternoon- with the worst travel time in Chicago between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., with the Eisenhower Expressway expected to be the busiest road.This year, gas prices are over a dollar more than they were this time last year. As of Thursday morning, the national average is about $3.04. That jumps to $3.26 in Illinois and some southern states are still experiencing gas shortages.And for passengers flying, expect busier than usual airports as restrictions across the country loosen and folks are getting more comfortable flying."I don't mind I get where i want to go and she keeps track of me," said passenger Bernie Bernardi."Fly back and forth, with our grandkids, and I'm comfortable," said traveler Val.At O'Hare, close to 400,000 passengers are expected to travel this weekend, with the busiest days to depart being Thursday and Friday. A spokesperson with United Airlines says they are ready for the travel rush."We're making sure we are ready to go because this traffic is coming back very quickly we are happy to respond and we are," Idris said.Mask mandates remain in effect at airports and on planes.If you're traveling via railways, a vaccination clinic will be available at Union Station Friday through Sunday.The state reported that nearly 100 trains carrying more than 30,000 travelers will be passing through the station on Amtrak trains this weekend.