Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Wisconsin moving to yellow tier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with Wisconsin moving to the less restrictive yellow tier.The Chicago Department of Health said Indiana is above the threshold to move into the orange tier from the yellow tier, but will remain in the yellow tier for another cycle because it is near the threshold and cases are trending down.North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have all moved to the orange tier. Wisconsin, Nevada, Tennessee, and Iowa have moved from the orange tier to the yellow tier.Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.Beginning this week, CDPH says travelers from an orange state unable to get a test prior to arriving in Chicago can use an airport testing site or another site upon arrival but must quarantine until they have a negative test.Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or test negative.States and territories in yellow category: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Hawaii,Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and IowaStates and territories in orange category:Puerto Rico and District of Columbia:New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington.A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.Essential workers are exempt from the travel order. The city recommends canceling all non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.