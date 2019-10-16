Travel

Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal in Greece

CORINTH CANAL, Greece -- Talk about a tight squeeze.

New video shows a cruise ship passing through a narrow canal in Greece with only 5 feet of breathing room.

The Fred Olsen Cruise Line says it's the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal.

The canal is 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.

Prices for the 25-day sailing trip start at more than $5,500 dollars a person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelboatsdistractionviral videobuzzworthyboatingu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot: 'Crystal clear' CTU will go on strike, no classes Thursday
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Wendy's employee shot by coworker in Alsip: police
Chicago City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
AJ Freund's abuse repeatedly reported to DCFS, lawsuit alleges
SEIU announces deal with Chicago Park District
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Show More
Day of Dead mural wraps around Little Village Restaurant
Stars talk 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' ahead of sequel premiere
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy overnight
Netherlands Family found living in isolation waiting for end of the world
Dog stuck on roof of abandoned factory found dead
More TOP STORIES News