Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market

Did Southwest Airlines just trigger a fare war? Some flights are as low as $98 for trips to Hawaii.

If you want to get away on an island vacation, now might be the time to book it.

Southwest Airlines' will start flying to Hawaii and it may have sparked some friendly fare competition, at least for the time being.

Nonstop flights could be found on Google for as low as $98 each way from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu.

True, you'd have to fly out of California.

But since O'Hare or Midway airports would be much more convenient for people in the Chicago area, you can expect the roundtrip flights to be a bit steeper, but not bad.

The drop in prices comes about a week after Texas-based Southwest Airlines started flying to Honolulu.



Southwest says its intention is to begin nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento to four Hawaiian destinations: Honolulu (Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (Kauai).

You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
