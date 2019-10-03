Instagram worthy fall destination just outside Chicago

The weather hasn't been great lately but it is going to clear up in a few days. Once it does there are some great places close to Chicago for fall photography.
President and CEO of the Canal Corridor Association, Ana Koval, joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about the most Instagram worthy fall destination.
Koval's suggestion includes a beautiful landscape that is just over an hour south from the Chicago area.
She said families and nature lovers will enjoy the Illinois & Michigan Canal National Heritage Area as a great photo-opt destination. It is also home to the famous mule-pulled boats.
The area is celebrating its 35th anniversary of President Ronald Reagan signing a bill to make the destination the very first designated National Heritage Area in America.
For more information or to plan your visit, check out iandmcanal.org.
