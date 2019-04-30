Travel

Marriott offers 'Homes and Villas,' luxury home-sharing rentals

Hotel giant Marriott is getting into the home-share rental business.

Marriott International announced Monday the latest venture will be called 'Homes and Villas.'

Just like Air BNB, Marriott says it will offer properties in cities all over the world. But unlike its home-sharing competitor, Marriott will focus on upscale and luxury properties.

According to Marriott, travelers will be able to rent properties through the Homes and Villas' website beginning next week.

Two-thousand homes in more than 100 cities will be listed for renters.
