Parking and car rental at O'Hare Airport should become more convenient thanks to a new transportation hub.City leaders will cut the ribbon on the 2.5 million square-foot facility Wednesday. It offers a central location for car renting, parking and ground transit.The Multi Module Facility also has innovative parking guidance technology, a quick turnaround station and 12 electronic charging stations, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said.The project created 3,000 jobs during construction and 150 new permanent positions with rental car companies.