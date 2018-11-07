TRAVEL

New O'Hare Airport parking, rental car facility opening Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Parking and car rental at O'Hare Airport should become more convenient thanks to a new transportation hub.

City leaders will cut the ribbon on the 2.5 million square-foot facility Wednesday. It offers a central location for car renting, parking and ground transit.

The Multi Module Facility also has innovative parking guidance technology, a quick turnaround station and 12 electronic charging stations, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said.

The project created 3,000 jobs during construction and 150 new permanent positions with rental car companies.
