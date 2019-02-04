Chicago's O'Hare Airport is now the busiest airport in the U.S.Last year, O'Hare had more than 900,000 arrivals and departures. That knocks Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport to the number two spot.Being the nation's busiest airport means there's a lot of people flying in and out of Chicago. A record 105 million passengers flew through O'Hare last year.Meanwhile, nearly two metric tons of cargo also passed through the airport.City officials attribute part of the increase in air traffic to the addition of nearly 50 new routes, including several international destinations.