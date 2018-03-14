See new waterslides coming to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee

Renderings show what the new waterslides will look like at Great Wolf Lodge's first resort in Illinois. Renovations are currently underway at what was once KeyLime Cove in north suburban Gurnee.According to the developers, one of the biggest attractions will be the Double Whirlwind waterslide that starts inside, loops outside, and is visible from I-94.Another slide, The River Canyon Run, promises to dazzle riders with elaborate lighting as riders go down a nearly 500-foot slide.New additions include an expanded swimming area and a zero-depth pool for young swimmers.The 80,000-square-foot indoor water park and 414-room resort is expected to open July 1.