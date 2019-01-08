TRAVEL

Senator Dick Durbin to address government shutdown's impact on TSA

As the government shutdown enters its 18th day, there's growing concern that it could be putting our nation's airports at risk.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
As the government shutdown enters its 18th day, there's growing concern that it could be putting our nation's airports at risk.

Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin expected to hold a news conference at O'Hare Tuesday morning. He will be joined by union representatives for TSA workers. The news conference is expected to address how the government shutdown is affecting security at the big airport.

Twenty-five percent of the government has been shut down since funding ran out at midnight on Friday, December 21 and 800,000 federal workers are not being paid, with 8,000 of those workers in Illinois.

"Well, it is unfortunate," said passenger Al Scheiller. "I understand the reasoning. I believe President Trump has to stick to his guns and unfortunately, it is affecting a lot of workers and hopefully they will be able to resolve this quickly."

"I think this whole Trump shutting everything down, he's a crybaby, you know what I'm saying," said passenger Jonathan Holley. "He wants his way, basically, so he's making everybody else suffer."

The next scheduled paycheck for TSA employees is Friday. If screeners aren't paid, TSA officials are bracing for more workers to call in sick. This after the TSA saw an uptick in screeners calling in sick over the weekend.

President Donald Trump says the pain of the government shut down is worth it arguing there is a national security crisis at the southern border and the fight for a wall is critical.

Right now, the TSA says there is no impact on security at airports.

