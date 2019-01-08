As the government shutdown enters its 18th day, there's growing concern that it could be putting our nation's airports at risk.Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin held a news conference at O'Hare Tuesday morning. He was joined by union representatives for TSA workers.Durbin said the shutdown is "totally unnecessary.""There isn't a single American who didn't hear this president say repeatedly during the course of this campaign that he was going to build a 2,000 mile concrete wall from sea to shining sea on the southern border of the United States and that Mexico would pay for it," Durbin said. "That is totally unnecessary and a total waste."Durbin said the TSA workers, "shouldn't be the victims this Trump shutdown."Twenty-five percent of the government has been shut down since funding ran out at midnight on Friday, December 21 and 800,000 federal workers are not being paid, with 8,000 of those workers in Illinois."Well, it is unfortunate," said passenger Al Scheiller. "I understand the reasoning. I believe President Trump has to stick to his guns and unfortunately, it is affecting a lot of workers and hopefully they will be able to resolve this quickly.""I think this whole Trump shutting everything down, he's a crybaby, you know what I'm saying," said passenger Jonathan Holley. "He wants his way, basically, so he's making everybody else suffer."The next scheduled paycheck for TSA employees is Friday. If screeners aren't paid, TSA officials are bracing for more workers to call in sick. This after the TSA saw an uptick in screeners calling in sick over the weekend.President Donald Trump says the pain of the government shut down is worth it arguing there is a national security crisis at the southern border and the fight for a wall is critical.Right now, the TSA says there is no impact on security at airports.