For the second year in a row, Florida's Clearwater Beach is named the number one beach in America by Trip Advisor.
Award winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and rating for beaches over a 12-month period.
The travel site found that of the 25 best beaches in the United States, 40 percent are in Florida and almost 30 percent are in Hawaii.
TripAdvisor also came up with a top 25 world list. In the global ranking, Baia Do Sancho in Brazil was crowned the number on beach in the World.
Clearwater Beach ranked sixth on the world list.
Top 5 Travelers' Choice Beaches in the U.S.:
1. Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida
2. Ka'anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii
3. Panama City Beach - Panama City Beach, Florida
4. Saint Pete Beach - St. Pete Beach, Florida
5. Pensacola Beach - Pensacola Beach, Florida
For the complete list of Travelers' Choice award-winning beaches for 2019, click here.
