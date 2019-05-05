Travel

Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities Wednesday to protest pay

Uber and Lyft drivers are planning a 24 hour strike in several U.S. cities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uber and Lyft drivers are planning a 24 hour strike in several U.S. cities this week, including in Chicago.

The union representing the drivers, Rideshare United, is calling for the strike to protest Uber's announcement of a 25 percent pay cut for drivers. They say they want all rideshare platforms to guarantee drivers a $28 per hour minimum rate.

Rideshare United says this strike will be the largest coordinated action among rideshare drivers in the United States.

The 24 hour strike goes from midnight to midnight, Wednesday, May 8th.

Chicago drivers will join Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.
