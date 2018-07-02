TRAVEL

Uber's dockless JUMP electric bike share program launches on South Side to mixed reviews

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber rolled out a new option for getting around in Chicago Monday. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Uber rolled out a new option for getting around in Chicago Monday: dockless electric jump bikes that are now available for rent on the city's South Side.

Some think it's a great idea, but other are opposed to the new service.

The bright red bikes will soon be spotted in neighborhoods like Chatham, Roseland, Pullman and Beverly. They are the latest addition to the bike share craze, with a twist.

JUMP is an electric bike that gives you a boost to cover more ground with every pedal. Some residents are excited for a new option for transportation.

"I think it's a positive for the 9th Ward, and I wish the 9th Ward success because there are a lot of people who could really benefit from having a bike and riding it. I wish the price was a little less but I think it is a service people can use," said Bernadette Tucker, Pullman resident

Bikes can be located using the JUMP app or your Uber app. After you're finished with your ride, dock at the nearest bike rack, retired parking meter, or street sign.

But with the new technology and excitement comes some criticism. Alderman Anthony Beale (Ward 9) sees it as a second-hand option to DIVVY, and a possible blight to the community.

"This is something to try to satisfy the Far South Side, to fill a void that Divvy refuses to fill. So that's what this is. If they are going to compete, let them compete across the entire city. I don't think you're going to want this second-hand knock off or leave a bike anywhere downtown, because bikes would be everywhere. So we want the same treatment that they are giving to the rest of the city," Beale said.

ABC7 gave people the chance to take a spin and see for themselves, but there was still no consensus among community members.

"I just think it's not a good idea. Like, I've heard bikes are going to be everywhere. I think that people will ride them, won't lock up and leave them," said Lisa Sparks, work in the Roseland area.

"I think it's a wonderful program. It gives people exercise and transportation to get from one location to another," said Lashayne Barnett, Lynwood resident.

JUMP costs $2 for 30 minutes. A requirement by the City of Chicago gives non-smartphone users an option to pay cash to grab a bike at participating vendors.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveluberbikesbicycle9th u.s. circuit court of appealsChicagoPullmanRoselandLynwoodChathamBeverly
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Pack Like a Pro with the Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray
TSA launches 3D scanning technology at 15 airports
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
More Travel
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News