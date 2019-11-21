Travel

CTA Holiday Train to roll through Chicago starting day after Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keep an eye out for the festive return of the CTA's Holiday Train!

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will begin spreading cheer next Friday, November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, according to the city's transit authority.

Chicago's six-car Holiday Train is decorated with holiday scenes, and Santa and his reindeer will ride along the outside. The train will visit stations throughout the all the CTA system's rail lines.



The CTA said its other popular Allstate CTA Elves' Workshop Train will also pull into stations across the city over the next coming Saturdays. It runs behind the Holiday Train.

Starting Tuesday, November 26, the transit agency will also unveil its Holiday Bus, which includes "Ralphie the Reindeer" on its exterior. The bus also features artwork created by students at Perkins Bass Elementary School on Chicago's South Side, as well as Mr. Claus on his sleigh.



"Our festive fleet is an iconic feature of Chicago's holiday season and we're so happy thousands of families enjoy these fun rides," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr.

You can track the CTA's Holiday Fleet here: https://www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/.
