coronavirus chicago

Wisconsin downgraded on Chicago COVID travel order, visitors can now come with negative test

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travelers to Chicago from Wisconsin can now bypass the 10-day quarantine as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test results before coming into the city.

Illinois' northern neighbor was bumped down from the most severe red travel advisory level to orange, which requires either a 10-day quarantine period or a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 test. Visitors must still adhere to strict masking, social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings while in the city.

Indiana remains at red level, which requires a 10-day quarantine. The city strongly advises avoiding travel to states rated red and orange. Only Vermont and Hawaii are ranked yellow, and Chicagoans are still advised to avoid non-essential travel to yellow states.

A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have 15-40 cases per 100,000 people. States in the red tier have more than 40 daily cases per 100,000 people.

The new tiers go into effect on Friday. Visit the city's travel order website for more details.

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this page is from an October press conference on the city's travel advisory list
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwisconsinchicagocoronavirus wisconsincoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Some CTA buses to offer free disposable masks
IL reports 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
Chicago vaccine rollout expands beyond hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
Winter storm could dump 1-4 inches of snow
'It just ate her through': Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19
LIVE: Biden expected to call out pace of vaccine distribution
Some CTA buses to offer free disposable masks
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Show More
COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews out indefinitely with illness
IL reports 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
'Where people are, coyotes follow,' winter sightings common
More TOP STORIES News