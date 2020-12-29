Wisconsin downgraded on Chicago COVID travel order, visitors can now come with negative test

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travelers to Chicago from Wisconsin can now bypass the 10-day quarantine as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test results before coming into the city.
Illinois' northern neighbor was bumped down from the most severe red travel advisory level to orange, which requires either a 10-day quarantine period or a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 test. Visitors must still adhere to strict masking, social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings while in the city.
Indiana remains at red level, which requires a 10-day quarantine. The city strongly advises avoiding travel to states rated red and orange. Only Vermont and Hawaii are ranked yellow, and Chicagoans are still advised to avoid non-essential travel to yellow states.
A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have 15-40 cases per 100,000 people. States in the red tier have more than 40 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The new tiers go into effect on Friday. Visit the city's travel order website for more details.
Please note: The video in the player at the top of this page is from an October press conference on the city's travel advisory list
