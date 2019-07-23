World's largest locomotive coming to West Chicago to celebrate 150th anniversary of Transcontinental Railroad completion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world's largest steam locomotive is coming to West Chicago!Big Boy No. 4014 is touring the Midwest as part of the Union Pacific's "Great Race across the Midwest" 150 year celebration of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.Train enthusiasts will have a chance to check out UP's Big Boy as it passes through Chicago, as well as a new multimedia walk-through exhibit providing a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading.The train will be on display at the UP's Provo Training Center in West Chicago on July 27-29, which is a short walk from the West Chicago stop on Metra's UP West Line.The Big Boy's return to the rails is the product of more than two years of restoration work by the UP Steam Team, according to a Metra press release.No. 4014 is the world's only remaining operating Big Boy locomotive of 25 Big Boys built exclusively for the UP in the 1940s to trek between Cheyenne, Wyoming and Ogden, Utah, Metra officials said.Metra is encouraging everyone to grab their passes to catch a peak at this historical gem.Metra's weekend passes are only $10, making this event an affordable family exclusion when you pair that with the Family Fare program allowing up to three children 11 and under to ride for free with a fare-paying adult. Metra monthly pass holders will also have easy access to join in on the fun.