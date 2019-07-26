Travel

World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area

By Alexis McAdams
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- The world's largest steam-powered locomotive is rolling its way through Chicago's suburbs, and drawing large crowds everywhere it goes.

It's called the "Big Boy," and it's trekking "The Great Race Across the Midwest."

Enthusiasts can come see the locomotive up close all weekend in West Chicago.

It's just one of 25 steam engines built by Union Pacific in the 1940s. The "Big Boy" weighs in at 1.2 million pounds and is 133 feet long.

"Actually being up next to it and close to it, it's crazy," said Ryan Halston, who came to see the train.

EMBED More News Videos

The world's largest steam locomotive is coming through the Chicago area tomorrow. And if you're close enough, you'll feel it coming.



The last time a "Big Boy" locomotive was in operation was 60 years ago.

After departing from Butler, Wis., at 8 a.m., the train traveled through Wadsworth, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Elmhurst, and Wheaton and before ending up in West Chicago Friday afternoon, where it will be on display this weekend.

EMBED More News Videos

The Union Pacific is celebrating 150 years since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.



Park Ridge resident Bob Halston, 92, said he could feel the machine's power.

"It almost blew me off this chair," he said.

Halston made the event a family affair.

"My dad was always a rail fan," said St. Charles resident Mike Halston, Bob Halston's son. "He would chase trains, when we were kids he would bring us out. So this time, we brought him out."

Some people said they took time off from work to come get a glimpse of this big piece of history.

You can track the steam locomotive as it moves through the Midwest by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwest chicagowisconsinwadsworthnorthbrookdes plaineselmhurstwheatonglen ellynspotoncommunity journalisttrains
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Show More
Valparaiso apartment on fire, officials working to contain
Ex-ABC 7 janitor makes national debut on 'Strahan and Sara'
Durbin: Intelligence agencies going on the offensive to prevent election breaches
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
More TOP STORIES News