World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area

It's called the "Big Boy," and it's trekking "The Great Race Across the Midwest."
Enthusiasts can come see the locomotive up close all weekend in West Chicago.
It's just one of 25 steam engines built by Union Pacific in the 1940s. The "Big Boy" weighs in at 1.2 million pounds and is 133 feet long.
"Actually being up next to it and close to it, it's crazy," said Ryan Halston, who came to see the train.
The last time a "Big Boy" locomotive was in operation was 60 years ago.
After departing from Butler, Wis., at 8 a.m., the train traveled through Wadsworth, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Elmhurst, and Wheaton and before ending up in West Chicago Friday afternoon, where it will be on display this weekend.
Park Ridge resident Bob Halston, 92, said he could feel the machine's power.
"It almost blew me off this chair," he said.
Halston made the event a family affair.
"My dad was always a rail fan," said St. Charles resident Mike Halston, Bob Halston's son. "He would chase trains, when we were kids he would bring us out. So this time, we brought him out."
Some people said they took time off from work to come get a glimpse of this big piece of history.
