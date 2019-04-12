Travel

World's tallest indoor waterfall located in Singapore airport

SINGAPORE -- In Singapore, you can have a mini vacation without ever leaving the airport.

Changi Airport has a new multi-story 'Jewel' building that features what the airport says is the world's tallest indoor waterfall. It stands 131 feet high.

At night, the sheet of water turns into a screen where a light show is displayed and it's open to visitors 24 hours a day.

Other attractions include Shiseido Forest Valley with more than 900 trees and palms and about 60,000 shrubs.

There are also walking trains, a mirror maze and more than 280 stores and restaurants.
