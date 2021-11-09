astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott concert Astroworld festival: Boy, 9, fighting for life after being crushed

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old critically injured in Astroworld festival tragedy

HOUSTON -- The concert surge chaos at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival claimed the lives of eight people Friday night, but there were more injured, and some of those individuals are fighting for their lives.

Ezra Blount, 9, is one of those victims. He went to the concert on Friday with his father.

RELATED: Naperville best friends among 8 killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival; vigils planned

At a point during the show, Blount was on his father's shoulders in order to stay out of and above the crowd. But when things got out of control, his father was overcome himself, passed out and fell. Blount fell as well and was trampled.

Initially, the boy was taken to a hospital as a John Doe, separated from his father. Family members desperately tried to find him, only to discover that Blount suffered major organ damage and was in a coma.

Relatives told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK Blount has severe brain swelling, as well. They're clinging to hope and praying for his recovery.

In the meantime, they're asking for someone to take accountability.

"How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security," his grandfather wants to know.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasconcertastroworld festival tragedyfestivalmusicmusic newsteen killedwoman killedu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
Travis Scott out of Coachella 2022 lineup
Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News