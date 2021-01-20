pardon

President Donald Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher, brother of Brian Urlacher, charged in illegal gambling business

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just hours before leaving office, President Donald Trump granted pardons or commutations to more than 140 people, among them is Casey Urlacher, his former chief strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil' Wayne.

Urlacher is the brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher. He is also the mayor of Mettawa, Illinois.

The unpaid mayor of Mettawa had been charged with conspiracy to engage in illegal gambling.
EMBED More News Videos

Casey Urlacher, the brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, is among 10 people charged in an illegal gambling business.



Authorities said he tracked down gambling debts, while helping run an illegal gambling operation. That indictment could have landed him in federal prison.

He was among 10 people charged with conspiring to illegally conduct a multi-million dollar sports gambling business based in the Chicago suburbs. The nine others accused include a Chicago police officer, Nicholas Stella.

RELATED: Casey Urlacher, brother of Brian Urlacher, among 10 charged in illegal gambling business, federal officials say

But late Tuesday, Trump granted Casey Urlacher a full pardon.

A statement from the White House said in part, "Mr. Urlacher has been committed to public service and has consistently given back to his community."

The statement went on to say that his pardon is supported by his friends, family and members of his community.

RELATED: Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, among 143 granted clemency in final hours of presidency

In addition to being mayor Mettawa, which has a population of about 550 people, Casey Urlacher unsuccessfully ran for state senate a few years ago.

"He wasn't at the top of the pyramid here, but he was very much important, it seems, in the operation of the enterprise, as charged in this indictment," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said at the time. "There's a lot of money trading hands. It is, in some ways, an old time gambling operation but using the internet."

Casey Urlacher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoorland parklake countydonald trumpchicago bearspardondepartment of justicegamblingu.s. & worldsports bettingpolice officerpresident donald trumpchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARDON
Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
68% of Americans say Trump shouldn't issue self-pardon: POLL
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Nearly 500K IL marijuana arrest records expunged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Chicago reveals tentative timeline for COVID-19 vaccine phases
Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
Chicago skyline goes dark in memory of COVID-19 victims
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners hit Tuesday
SAT's optional essay and subject tests dropped amid pandemic
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Show More
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Evanston woman killed in shooting spree 'dedicated her life to teaching'
Illinois Republicans see future beyond Donald Trump
Young mother shot to death in car in Garfield Park
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
More TOP STORIES News