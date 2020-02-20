Casey Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer, among 10 charged in illegal gambling business, federal officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Casey Urlacher, the brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, is among 10 people charged with conducting an illegal gambling business.Casey Urlacher, who's also the mayor of Mettawa in Lake County, is accused of acting as an agent for a gambling ring and taking a cut of the money lost by bettors.Urlacher is among ten defendants charged Thursday with conspiring to illegally conduct a multi-million dollar sports gambling business in the Chicago area. The nine others accused include a Chicago police officer, Nicholas Stella.Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck issued a statement following the allegations against Stella on Thursday."Those who enforce the law should understand more than anyone the importance of following the law," Beck said. "The allegations against suspended police officer Nicholas Stella are very serious and if proven, they undermine everything the men and women in the Chicago Police Department represent."