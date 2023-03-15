How you can help Turkey and Syria: UNICEF talks about disaster relief in the region one month after the catastrophic earthquakes.

One month after Turkey, Syria earthquakes, UNICEF talks about disaster relief in region

It's been more than one month since catastrophic earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, killing almost 50,000 people and leaving 850,000 children homeless.

The humanitarian need is larger than ever. Families need water, first aid, health care and educational supplies.

SEE ALSO | New 6.3 earthquake strikes Turkey as death toll climbs to nearly 47,000

UNICEF representative Joe English has been part of the relief efforts in the region.

"The situation is utterly catastrophic," English said.

English said that the earthquakes were only the latest catastrophes those children and families are facing, as Wednesday marks 12 years of conflict in Syria.

In addition to providing disaster relief, UNICEF is fighting cholera in Syria. English said that the nonprofit is providing vaccines and safe drinking water to help prevent the disease.

To learn more about how to support relief efforts, visit unicefusa.org.