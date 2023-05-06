East Chicago, IN parents, charged with death of 2-month-old son, now in custody

East Chicago, Indiana police have issued arrest warrants for the parents of an infant who died last year.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- The parents of a baby who died in East Chicago are in custody Saturday after warrants were issued for their arrest, police said.

Police said the last time they had contact with Eric Rangel Jr. and Sandra Sosa was when they were called to their home in 2022 and found their baby unresponsive.

Police said when they arrived at the couple's home in East Chicago, they found their 2-month-old son Eric Rangel III limp. He later died at the hospital. He weighed less than five lbs. at the time of his death.

Police said an autopsy showed the infant died from blunt force trauma to the head and had symptoms of shaken baby syndrome.

Sosa is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily harm. Rangel Jr. is charged with the same and an additional count of murder.

