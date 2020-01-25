Two masked men rob Naperville gas station at gunpoint

Suspect #1, male, 5'06", slender build, mustache, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and boots.

date 2020-01-25

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for two masked men who robbed a Naperville gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.Officers responded to the 1900 block of Brookdale Road at around 12:25 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to Naperville police.Police say each suspect displayed a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes and left the area in a black colored sedan.No one was injured during the incident.Police say the offenders are described as follows:Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.