Two masked men rob Naperville gas station at gunpoint

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for two masked men who robbed a Naperville gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Brookdale Road at around 12:25 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to Naperville police.

Police say each suspect displayed a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes and left the area in a black colored sedan.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the offenders are described as follows:

  • Suspect #1, male, 5'06", slender build, mustache, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and boots.

  • Suspect #2, male, 5'06", medium build, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.


    • Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    robberygas stationarmed robberyguns
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are ISP
    Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
    Homer Glen used forklift to traffic 64 lbs of marijuana, Chicago Police
    Chicago Weather LIVE updates: Snow mixing with rain as storm moves out
    New development brings affordable housing, innovation to Maywood
    Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
    Roz Varon's Weekender Report
    Show More
    Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat
    School district ditches Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties
    Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday
    US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
    Illinois Army reserve unit accused of mishandling sex assault complaints
    More TOP STORIES News