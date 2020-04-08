u.s. & world

Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers during senior, at-risk hour at dozens of grocery stores

ATLANTA -- Tyler Perry surprised shoppers at supermarkets across the southeastern United States by picking up the tab for their groceries Wednesday morning.

The actor and producer paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers during the hour designated for older and higher-risk shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the chain. Perry, who is from New Orleans, also paid for groceries during the at-risk shopping hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana.

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger's Atlanta Division, said in a news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiahealthentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News