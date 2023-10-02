Dr. Arshiya Baig shares what we need to know about diabetes in Hispanic communities.

Hispanic communities at high risk for Type 2 diabetes, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is expected that more than half of Hispanic adults living in the U.S. will develop Type 2 diabetes in their lifetimes, health experts say.

Hispanic/Latinx people also have a higher risk of diabetes complications, such as kidney failure and diabetes-related vision loss and blindness.

Dr. Arshiya Baig, a primary care physician at University of Chicago Medicine, shared what to know about this chronic condition.

"Diabetes is a chronic condition where food that is broken down into glucose is unable to be effectively used by the body," Baig said.

Type 2 diabetes symptoms include:

- Urinating often

- Being very thirsty, or hungry

- Extreme fatigue

- Blurry vision

- Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet

Baig said that there are high rates of diabetes in people of color and minorities, including Hispanics.

Baig said the Hispanic community is more prone to Type 2 diabetes because of genetics and family history.

"Other risk factors include being overweight," Baig said. "Being active, exercising, getting screened for diabetes are some ways to prevent diabetes."

For more information, you can visit the University of Chicago Medicine website.