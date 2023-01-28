'Enough is enough': Chicago activists demand justice, accountability in wake of Tyre Nichols death

They are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to launch a parallel investigation into the deadly traffic stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some in Chicago found themselves, once again, protesting police brutality.

"Enough is enough. Enough is enough," said activist Afrika Porter.

This weekend, the Reverend Jesse Jackson was joined by local activists at the Rainbow Push Coalition to demand justice and accountability following the release of over hour long video showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.

"It's very disturbing because it reminds us of what happened to Rodney King," said fellow activist Darius Randall.

They are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to launch a parallel investigation into the deadly traffic stop.

Bishop Tavis Grant, the national executive director for Rainbow Push Coalition, is from Memphis. He wants everyone on the scene or anyone involved that night to be held accountable, just like the five now fired Black officers who are criminally charged.

"There was, in fact, on video a white officer who some believe was in a supervisory position who tased Nichols and has yet to be charged, yet to be terminated and has yet to be identified," Bishop Grant said.

Activists said the formation of an elected citywide commission for police oversight, similar to Chicago's police district councils, is the next step in reform.

"They will have a voice a voice to say who polices our communities and how our communities are policed," said Frank Chapman, with Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Political Oppression.

Meanwhile, other civil rights leaders said any change should go well beyond how police officers are trained.

"It doesn't matter how much training you get, your biases will come out no matter what you have been trained to do," said Karl Brinson, the Westside branch NAACP president.