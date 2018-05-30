It's been a very busy first month at the University of Chicago's new level-one trauma center in Hyde Park.Staff trained for the anticipated case load. In their first month those skills were put to use immediately."We have been very busy," said Dr. Selwyn Rogers, trauma center director.University of Chicago Medicine said Wednesday they have seen 274 adult trauma patients, more than a third of the patients shot or stabbed. Just over Memorial Day weekend they had 44 patients with gunshot or stab wounds.Years before the university hired the new trauma team or decided to build an adult trauma center, a campaign to have trauma center on the South Side grew loud. Protesters were frustrated by friends and loved ones dying en route to other level one trauma centers that were further away. Their protests preceded the university's decision to open the new center.Corey Mason co-founded Fearless Leading Youth with two friends in 2007. They organized protests for a trauma center at U of C. Damien Turner, another of the group's founders, was hit by a stray bullet just blocks away from the University of Chicago in 2010 and died.Fearless Leading by Youth continues to do work to engage young people. Wednesday the university announced grants to seven organizations that focus on violence prevention.Before patients who are victims of violence leave the University of Chicago Trauma Center, a violence recovery team offers support services to help them recover and reduce the chances they come back as a patient.