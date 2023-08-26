A father of seven was attacked on the job and badly injured while driving Uber and picking up riders in Zion. His Mercedes Benz was also stolen.

Father of 7 attacked, seriously injured while driving Uber in north suburbs; car also stolen

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A father of seven was attacked on the job while he was driving for Uber in Lake County, Illinois.

The 56-year-old victim was seriously hurt.

The attack happened just after midnight Thursday, when the driver picked up the four suspects at an address in Zion. Their drop-off location was in Beach Park.

When they got there, the driver was beaten and shoved out of his vehicle. His wife said he was hospitalized with multiple facial injuries.

The suspects stole the driver's car. His wife shared a picture of it, a gray 2010 Mercedes Benz 3050 with Illinois license plate DW27466.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Uber said in part, "The details of this attack are horrific. As soon as this was reported to us, we banned the rider."

Uber said they've been in touch with police and are ready to help however they can.