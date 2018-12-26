Uber driver who allegedly killed cabbie Anis Tungekar left U.S., police tell family

EMBED </>More Videos

Anis Tungekar died after he got into an argument with the Uber driver in the West Loop neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Uber driver who allegedly killed a cab driver in September has apparently left the United States, the victim's family has been told by police.

Omar Tungekar, whose father Anis Tungekar was seen in a video being kicked in the head, said Wednesday that he blames states authorities for allowing the man to leave the country.

Anis Tungekar died after he got into an argument with the Uber driver in the West Loop neighborhood.

RELATED: Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop

Chicago police arrested the driver, who is a Chinese national, but released him when the Cook County State's Attorney's Office didn't file charges.

Tungekar's family said they are filled with a sense of hopelessness.

Now, they are focused on finding justice for what they believe was murder.

In surveillance video, Tungekar is seen outside his car while another man -- a 30-year-old Uber driver confronts him.

"This 30-year-old Uber driver roundhouse kicked him in the head and killed him," said son Omar Tungekar.

Tungekar died two days later in the hospital. The same day, police released the Uber driver without charges.

RELATED: Family of Anis Tungekar upset charges haven't been filed in deadly attack on cab driver

Omar Tungekar said police interviewed witnesses, watched the video and provided all the evidence the state's attorney's office asked for. However, prosecutors have yet to approve charges.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday there is now a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

The Tungekar family said the Chicago police requested that warrant without the state's attorney's involvement.

The family fears the Uber driver will never return and justice will not be served.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beating deathbeatingcab driverssurveillance videoWest LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family upset charges haven't been filed in deadly attack on cab driver
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver in West Loop
Top Stories
Family of missing UIC student Shalyha Ahmad pleads for public's help
1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion
Dow soars more than 1,000 points in a miraculous comeback
Chicago celebrates start of Kwanzaa
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers developing overnight
Retailers offer huge after-Christmas deals
Show More
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Women's March won't be held in Chicago next month
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
More News