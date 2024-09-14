Rideshare drivers targeted in series of cellphone thefts, robberies in South Shore: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Saturday about rideshare drivers being targeted in several cellphone thefts and robberies on the city's South Side.

Police said the crimes happened in August and September in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, a Lyft or Uber driver picked up two male customers, and one asked to use the victim's cellphone to make a call, police said.

Then, both suspects fled from the vehicle on foot with the victim's phone.

During two of the incidents, one of the customers took out a gun and demanded the victim's phone.

The thefts and robberies have happened at the following times and locations:



6700-block of South Crandon Ave. on Aug. 30 at 12:03 a.m.

6800-block of South Crandon Ave. on Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

6700-block of South Crandon Ave. on Sept. 6 between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.

6900-block of South Crandon Ave. on Sept. 6 between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

6700-block of South Crandon Ave. on Sept. 6 at 4 a.m.

6700-block of South Crandon Ave. on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

6800-block of South Crandon Ave. on Sept. 9 at 6:18 a.m.

6700-block of South Crandon Ave. on Sept. 11 at 12:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects, described as between 12 and 20 years old, wear hooded sweatshirts.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8384.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood