Downtown Chicago rally marks 2 years since Russia invaded Ukraine

Saturday marked two years since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. A rally was held near the Wrigley Building on Michigan Avenue in Downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group rallied in Downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon in support of Ukraine to mark two years since Russia's invasion of the country.

The rally started at the Wrigley building on Michigan Avenue.

Dozens of demonstrators in the group then walked to the Consulate General of Ukraine.

Those at the rally said it's important to support Ukraine and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also called on congress to continue delivering aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy welcomed world leaders to Kyiv Saturday morning, including the Prime Ministers from Belgium and Canada, and the European Commission President. The support from western leaders came as President Biden urges Congress to approve billions in additional funding for Ukraine.

People rallied across Europe also rallied Saturday in support of Ukraine, including in London, Berlin, and Stockholm.