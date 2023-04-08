Ukraine said more than 16,000 children have been illegally deported by Russia, which led to an international arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin.

More than 30 Ukrainian children returned after illegally taken to Russia

More than 30 Ukrainian children are back home after their alleged illegal deportation by Russia.

They crossed the border on Friday after spending months in Russia and occupied Crimea, according to humanitarian group "Save Ukraine."

It said some of the children were released after their mothers went to Russia to track them down. Those women also had the power of attorney to bring back the rest of the children.

However, Russia denies any wrongdoing.