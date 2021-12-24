Chicago police: Thieves flee with fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A trio of thieves walked into the Ulta Beauty store on Michigan Avenue, filled their bags with fragrances and walked out on Thursday night, according to Chicago police.
The "two unidentified females and one unidentified male" fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
They are described as being 25-30 years of age.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
Incidents of theft have increased on the Mag Mile recently. Earlier this month, a teenager was charged in connection with robberies that occurred inside the Zara and Nike stores on Michigan Avenue.
