Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Jobless claims set to surge again before April jobs data

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The government is set Thursday to release another dire picture of the layoffs that have pummeled America's workforce, one day before it will issue what is sure to be the worst monthly jobs report since record-keeping began seven decades ago.

The Labor Department will likely announce that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after more than 30 million sought aid in the previous six weeks after the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Most nonessential businesses remain shut down, though a majority of states are beginning to ease restrictions for some categories of companies despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without accelerating new infections.

For the April jobs report coming Friday, economists are forecasting at least 21 million job losses and an unemployment rate of 16 percent or more - the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Customers shoot McDonald's employees after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions
Tiny Montana reopens today, among first in US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal day before thousands planned to strike
Mayor Lightfoot to outline Chicago reopening plan
Gov. Pritzker defends plan to reopen Illinois
Dixon business owner considers going rogue and reopening, violating IL COVID rules
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run
Show More
Chicago hospitals report kids sick with illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Customers shoot McDonald's employees after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions
FBI offering reward for information on escaped Cook County Jail detainee
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Thursday
Retired CPD officer, WWII veteran dies from COVID-19 at 97
More TOP STORIES News