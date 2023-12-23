1 injured when car crashes into unincorporated Des Plaines apartment building

UNINCORPORATED DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Fire officials said one person was injured when a car crashed into an apartment building Friday night.

The situation unfolded around 7 p.m. on Potter Road near Lady Bird Lane in unincorporated Des Plaines, next door to the North Maine Fire Protection District.

Officials said someone backed into the building from across the street, crashing into where the sliding front doors would be.

One person inside the building was hurt and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in unknown condition.

"We were just at home and all of the sudden we heard the building kinda shake," said a witness named Melissa.

The driver was taken into custody. The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

It was not known if charges will be filed.