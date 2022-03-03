Business

United Airlines opens flight school in Arizona

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Apparently, a lot of people, want to become pilots!

United Airlines just opened its own flight school and 12,000 people applied.

Chief pilot with United, Mary Ann Schaffer, joined ABC7 to talk about the United Aviate Academy, which just opened in January in Arizona.

Schaffer talked about an effort to get more women in the cockpit and pilots of color as well as how long it takes to become a pilot.

The school is part of the airline's effort to train at least 5,000 new pilots at the school by 2030.

For more information on United Aviate Academy, visit unitedaviate.com/academy.
