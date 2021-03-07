COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands Sunday after record day

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois set a new record in vaccines administered Saturday with more than 134,000 doses administered.

The number of vaccinations is expected to increase as more appointments become available- including at the United Center vaccination site.


Vaccine reservations open to people under 65, with qualifying jobs or health conditions beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Before Sunday afternoon, only people over 65 can register.

Shots will be given out, starting Tuesday.


Members of the 101st Airborne are helping administer the vaccines.

The United Center will be the largest vaccine site in the state.

To register for an appointment at the United Center, visit www.zocdoc.com/vaccine or call the multilingual hotline (312) 746-4835 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdes plainescook countynear west sidechicagovaccinesunited centercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot
IL reports 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths
Teacher vaccinations going untracked
Royal Caribbean plans first fully vaccinated cruises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Teen boys charged with Clearing carjacking
Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
2 shot after fight in Longwood Manor among 11 shot in weekend violence
Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Show More
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Englewood house fire leads to death investigation after body found
Shedd penguins make 'Friends' in new field trip
Man drives SUV into building on NW Side
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News