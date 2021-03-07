COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands Sunday after record day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois set a new record in vaccines administered Saturday with more than 134,000 doses administered.The number of vaccinations is expected to increase as more appointments become available- including at the United Center vaccination site.Vaccine reservations open to people under 65, with qualifying jobs or health conditions beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday.Before Sunday afternoon, only people over 65 can register.Shots will be given out, starting Tuesday.Members of the 101st Airborne are helping administer the vaccines.The United Center will be the largest vaccine site in the state.