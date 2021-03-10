United Center vaccine site opens fully Wednesday, with unfilled appointments designated to 5 Chicago zip codes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10401360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uber teamed up with the city to donate 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans to get people to and from the United Center mass vaccination site.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More people will get vaccinated at the United Center Wednesday, but there's still confusion about appointments.The United Center vaccine site opens fully on Wednesday, but there's still confusion about appointments.Tens of thousands of appointments are open, but they are not available to be booked.The United Center had a soft opening Tuesday and for many, the process took less than half an hour and it was surprisingly moving."I got very emotional," said vaccine recipient Debra Reinhart. "I was nervous about doing it, but I almost cried."Many appointments at the UC remain open. Of the 110,000 total appointments, only 40,000 were booked by Illinois residents 65 and older and only 10,000 by Chicagoans in 1B plus.The rest have been set after most senior appointments went to people outside the city."We have to do this in a way that is consistent with equity, and that's critically important," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.So what happens with those 50,000 unfilled appointments? Officials said they're not publicly available.Instead, Chicago and Cook County officials are conducting targeted outreach.The city is prioritizing five zip codes: 60608 on the Near West Side and on the South Side: 60652, 60620, 60619 and 60649."If you are in one of these zip codes, there will be additional outreach," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "There will be ways to sign up. We're going to have more of that to come."At full capacity, the federally-run site expects to administer 6,000 doses a day. It will remain open seven days a week for eight weeks, as people get their first and second shots.The 30,000-square-foot facility under half a dozen climate-controlled tents begins with a check-in station. After checking in, people with appointments will be led to one of three dozen vaccination stations, all spaced 6 feet apart, with shots administered by a medical team from the 101st Airborne, who arrived in Chicago Friday.The facility also includes a post-injection observation tent as well as bathroom facilities and shuttle services.Walk-up vaccinations will be done in Parking Lot E, northeast of the arena. Drive-up vaccinations will be in Parking Lot C. People who need parking can use Lot A.People came from all over the city and suburbs and the state Tuesday. They were able to secure appointments before FEMA announced on Sunday that only Chicago residents would be eligible for United Center appointments going forward, in an effort to make shots accessible to people who need them the most."There have been appointments set aside for suburban Cook County and they are doing that preliminary work and outreach to make sure the majority of those appointments can be taken by people who most need that vaccine," said Dr. Arwady.Officials blamed FEMA for the last-minute changes, which left the city, county and state scrambling and many people very confused about what they're supposed to do."FEMA came in late in the game here, right, and decided they wanted to change things," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "And, as you can imagine, there is technology involved in this, there are decisions being made like, well, if we're going to exclude other parts of the state like the collar counties, how are we going to serve them? So there's a lot of discussion going on."Promoted as a federally-sponsored state-wide facility, the last-minute residency requirement was made after it was discovered only 40% of appointments had gone to city residents.A spokesperson for FEMA confirmed their role in limiting remaining appointments to Chicago residents, saying, "We use data from the CDC's social vulnerability index, and work with our state partners to locate community vaccination centers where they will be able to do the most good for the most vulnerable populations....it was agreed by all that these changes were necessary to ensure this goal was met."A second website is now being set up so that suburban Cook County residents can eventually sign up for vaccine appointments at the United Center, as well.Even Chicago residents experienced issues signing up. ZocDoc, the website used to book appointments, went down when registration opened at 4 p.m. Sunday, then reappeared with changes asking people to confirm their location.Pritzker also said FEMA-run mobile vaccination sites will be set up in the collar counties in the coming weeks.