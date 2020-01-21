Black students at elite University of Chicago Lab High School allege racist culture on campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Black Students Association at the prestigious University of Chicago Lab High School is asking administrators to address issues on racism and diversity on campus.
In a letter read at the Martin Luther King Jr. assembly Thursday, members of the BSA outlined their concerns after a student recently posted a racist meme on social media. While the letter was drafted after the December incident, BSA members said it is meant to address a broader culture of racism at the school.
The school's director, Charlie Abelmann, released a statement Monday that said in part:
"The work ahead will include expanding resources to support students, faculty and staff in the work of diversity and inclusion, including increased training and additional work to implement Lab's diversity action plan."
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who is a graduate of the school, released a statement to ABC7:
"Attorney General Raoul condemns discrimination in the strongest terms possible. Racism and discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated. We encourage people to contact the Attorney General's Civil Rights Hotline at (312) 814-3400 if they have experienced discrimination and need to file a complaint."
The full text of the open letter has been published on the student news site.
