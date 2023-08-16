University of Chicago Medical Center tightens security after emergency room brawl

The University of Chicago Medical Center is tightening security after a brawl inside its emergency department this past weekend.

The fight broke out after several people were shot just a block from the hospital in Washington Park Sunday night, then spilled inside.

In the moments after the fight, the hospital said a crowd gathered inside the emergency room and then several fights broke out in patient treatment areas.

Three hospital employees were hurt, and the medical center locked down the area outside the emergency department.

U Chicago Medicine said it has spoken with frontline staff and is reviewing its security measures.